UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $105.00 at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

