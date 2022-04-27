UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $105.00 at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
