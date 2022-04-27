UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in UGI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

