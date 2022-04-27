UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

UNCRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.24) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.00) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

