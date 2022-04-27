Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNPRF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($41.83) to €39.00 ($41.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($43.01) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

UNPRF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. Uniper has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

