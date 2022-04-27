Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $31.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.