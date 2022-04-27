Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.53

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 14.15 ($0.18). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 15.09 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,447,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Versarien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.53. The firm has a market cap of £29.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

