Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.