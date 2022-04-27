Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

