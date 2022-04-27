Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

