White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,054.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,069.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.78. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,243.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

