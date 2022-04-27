Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGYF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.10.
About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
