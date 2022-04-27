Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.77. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 69,315 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
