Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.62

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $9.82. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 11,122 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

