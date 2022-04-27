WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.77

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.77 and traded as low as $45.62. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 14,076 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

