Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

