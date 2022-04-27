Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Hold

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

