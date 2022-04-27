Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) to Sell

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keppel REIT is engaged in owning and investing in portfolio of commercial real estate as well as related assets. It operates primarily in Singapore and Australia. Keppel REIT is based in Singapore. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

