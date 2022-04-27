Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Hold

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.