Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Buy”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

