Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) to Hold

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

