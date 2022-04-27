Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.03). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04), with a volume of 34,547 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.64.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
