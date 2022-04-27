Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $373.50

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.50 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.14). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.14), with a volume of 3,450 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.02 million and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

