Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 4,159 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Thryv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,330,080 shares of company stock worth $68,169,233 in the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
