Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

MCS opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.