Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $166,000 Stock Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. The company had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.