Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $172,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 299.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 150.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SRG stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.11. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 24.12%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.