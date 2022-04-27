Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $167,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

