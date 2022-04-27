Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $169,000 Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $33,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

