Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $33,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -36.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

