Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Clover Health Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.