ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 126,310 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

