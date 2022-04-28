1,500 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

