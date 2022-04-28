1,630 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,006. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.