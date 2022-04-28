1,940 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,695,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

UTZ stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

