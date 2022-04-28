2,000 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in StoneCo by 253.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.