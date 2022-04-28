2,750 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

