3,300 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

