3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,711 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 3D Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,301 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

