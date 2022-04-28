45,581 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

