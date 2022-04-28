5,000 Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after purchasing an additional 390,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 26,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,120.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

