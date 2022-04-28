5,038 Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

POLY opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

POLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

