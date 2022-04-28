860 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $332,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

KROS stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

