9,930 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

