Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 377,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 143,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,495,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.