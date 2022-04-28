Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 155,623 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,021,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 181,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in B2Gold by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,219,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

