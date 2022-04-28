Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 50,478 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

