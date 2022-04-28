Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Exponent worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

