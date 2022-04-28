Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 622,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

