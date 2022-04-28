Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

