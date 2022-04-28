Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 23,973 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE ABB opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.